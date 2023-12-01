At 91 years young, Lois Nichols of Bettendorf has a new lease on life, thanks to state-of-the-art robotic surgery in Davenport.

She suffered from pain and discomfort for nearly six years until Genesis doctors came to her rescue this fall.

Nichols, a retired music teacher and Figge Art Museum docent, said she lost as much as 25 pounds while waiting for a correct diagnosis. A colonoscopy from gastroenterologist Samyuktha Ramavaram in early October revealed that she had colon cancer and needed surgery.

Dr. Rob Harson, Genesis Medical Center robotic surgeon, used the Intuitive da Vinci Xi robotic system to remove the cancer on Oct. 9, 2023.

Lois Nichols, 91, talks about her robotic surgery at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023 (photos by Jonathan Turner).

“I consider myself very lucky to have found these people here, and I didn’t need to travel elsewhere for care,” Nichols said Friday. “It didn’t take me hardly any time to recover from the surgery because you don’t have a big incision.”

At Genesis Friday, they discussed how the advanced robotic technology offers patients like Nichols a faster recovery to return to their lives sooner.

“It’s a little bit like magic,” Dr. Harson said. Robotic surgery significantly cuts down on hospital length of stays, meaning patients can go home sooner after surgery compared to traditional surgeries, he said. “They can get back to their life as soon as possible.”

The vast majority of colon patients go home after the first day or two post-surgery, Harson said.

It’s been a long process, since he saw his first da Vinci procedure in 2003, during Harson’s residency in Chicago. He did his first da Vinci robotic surgery at Genesis in January 2010.

“One of the things I feel super fortunate about, when I started my surgical residency, this wasn’t a thing,” Harson said. “Over time, we’ve gotten to the point when we had a few of our surgeons doing robotic surgery; then half of our surgeons, and now all of our surgeons do robotic surgery.”

Genesis surgeon Rob Harson discusses the use of robotic systems in surgery on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

“There are still people who don’t see the value in robotic surgery, but I really feel at Genesis, the administration and our colleagues at the hospital have really adopted this approach, as our first and primary go-to for most laparoscopic surgery,” he said.

The da Vinci system makes it possible to perform surgery through a few small incisions about the size of your fingertip, according to the maker’s website. With the da Vinci system, the surgeon sits at a console in the operating room, which enables the surgeon to control a camera and the tiny instruments used to perform surgery.

Crystal clear views

The system delivers 3D high-definition views, giving your surgeon a crystal-clear view of the surgical area magnified 10 times what the human eye sees. It translates every movement your surgeon makes in real time, bending and rotating instruments that move like a human hand, but with a greater range of motion.

Part of the da Vinci Xi robotic surgery equipment at Genesis.

One of the best advantages of the system is surgeons can see in three dimensions (unlike a typical video screen) and have depth perception.

“The other advantage of the system is we have very fine control of our instruments,” Harson said. “When we do the surgery, we’re seated. Sometimes when we do operations, we’re standing for five or six hours. If you’re standing, leaning over a patient, it’s hard on your back, it’s on your neck, it’s hard on your legs, right?”

“The work we do is very fine and detailed, in a confined space,” he said. They also can inject dye into the bloodstream for surgery, which makes it easier, Harson said.

Dr. Harson said Friday he first saw the da Vinci robotic system used in 2003 in Chicago. It first came to Genesis in 2009.

In Nichols’s case, they made a series of small incisions, smaller than in a traditional laparoscopic surgery, Harson said.

Another great component of the da Vinci system, they can make sure there’s good blood flow to the area they’re sewing back together, he said.

Robotic surgery is typically cost equivalent compared to traditional procedures, and often saves money in the shortened length of stay, he noted.

Nichols had her last colonoscopy in early October, and praised Dr. Ramavaram for doing that procedure which discovered the cancer.

“It had been more than 10 years since my last colonoscopy and she recognized that something was wrong,” Nichols said. She also was effusive about Dr. Harson.

Nichols is a retired music teacher and Figge Art Museum docent.

“He explained the whole procedure. He was very wonderful about explaining it,” she said. “I’ve had all kinds of tests and now I’m cancer-free.”

Nichols taught vocal music for 33 years, in Mount Vernon, Iowa, then Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley high schools.

Nichols was very knowledgeable about her case before the surgery. “She was a very straightforward patient, because she came in very educated,” Harson said.

Over the years, Genesis surgeons have done over 6,700 procedures using the da Vinci system.