A total of 19 men from the Quad Cities area are facing 38 criminal charges as part of federal gun, robbery and drug investigations, U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum announced in a news release today.

A federal grand jury has filled 16 indictments in the last eight weeks in the United States District Court in Davenport, Iowa. In August 2019, another 25 individuals were charged for federal violations of gun crimes according to Krickbaum.