A 92-year-old man is walking for a cause.

Dean Troutman is finishing up his fifth trek for St. Jude’s Hospital. He walks about 10 miles a day along highways and interstates. And then he either camps out or stays at local firehouses or community centers when he can.

Trae Harris of Local 4 News caught up with Troutman to get his take on why he makes the long walks.

“If they want to get out and do something, at any age, do it!” is Troutman’s advice as he makes his 350-mile walk back from Wisconsin to his home in Princeville, Ill.

If you ask him why he’s making the trek, he’ll proudly tell you it’s ‘”for the kids.”

“The first walk was to Memphis, Tennessee,” he said. “I walked to Memphis, Tennessee, just to have something to do. And to help raise a little funds for St. Jude.”

“I’m a crazy old man that likes to walk. I can’t explain why I’m able to or anything,” he said. “I’m in good health and I just do it. I guess it comes natural.”

Troutman says he does regularly stay active outside around his home during the summer months, and spends time in his wood shop during the winter.

He’s grateful for the life he’s living.

“I can’t explain you know. My heart’s good, everything’s good. I don’t take any medication of any kind. But I don’t know why. I guess the good Lord’s looking after me,” he said.

Troutman started his walk to Wisconsin on May 21 and plans to be back home in Princeville, Ill., by the Fourth of July.