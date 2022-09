It sure doesn’t feel like September 20th! On second thought it kind of does – more on that in a second.

First things first – it’s 95° in the Quad Cities and that’s a new record for the Quad Cities on September 20th.

Muscatine is approaching 100° for the actual temperature today!

As far as the QC goes – this breaks the old record from September 20th in 2017 AND 2018 when it was 94°.

So, on second thought, should we start saying it’s normally hot on September 20th now?!?!?!?