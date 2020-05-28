969 lunches in 765 miles, Clinton parents bring smiles to kids out of school

Some parents are making sure kids at home in Clinton get the lunches they need during the pandemic.

Members of the PTA provide lunch every day for students who normally get lunch at school.

We’re recognizing them as part of our Local 4 Gives Back service award.

The parents make the meals in their homes and then deliver them to the houses where there is great need.

Jennifer Austin founded the community effort, even seeing her own kids and other young people lend a hand.

“We have students that will decorate the bags for us and just offer positive messages,” says Austin. “And my own girls will help make the lunches throughout the week. Students will bring stuff to donate and then we also have donations from teachers and active community members. So it’s been a group effort.”

They’ve made 969 lunches that get delivered every weekday from 11:30 to 12:30.