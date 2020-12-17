97 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,973 new cases reported in Iowa

The deaths of 97 more Iowans from COVID-19 and the positive coronavirus tests of 1,973 more Iowans are being reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Wednesday and 10:00 a.m. Thursday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

The deaths of 97 more Iowans reported Thursday morning raises the statewide death toll from COVID-19 to 3,451. Of those who’ve died, 1,135 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently 147 long term care centers experiencing a coronavirus outbreak. That is an increase of six facilities in the last 24 hours.

A total of 262,210 Iowans have now tested positive for the coronavirus. The state considers 204,840 of them to be recovered from the virus. IDPH reports that 1,3000,456 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus; 20.1% of them tested positive.

There are currently 746 Iowans hospitalized who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus, a decrease of 31 patients from the previous day. There are 146 patients in the ICU and 87 on ventilators.

Forty of Iowa’s 99 counties currently have an average positive rate for the last two weeks over 15%. That list is lead by Ringgold County at 25.2%, Kossuth County at 23.9% and Montgomery County at 23.6%.

The state’s average positive rate for the last two weeks stands at 13.7%.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans. It includes more data about patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19, such as age break downs as well as whether the primary diagnosis or reason the patient is hospitalized, is due to the virus or another medical issue. You can find that information here.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.