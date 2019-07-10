Skip to content
Local News
Empower House is building a community and purpose for brain injury survivors
WATCH: Local 4 News Midday July 19, 2019
Foodie Friday: QC Coffee and Pancake House
‘I want to do everything I can for you guys’
Local IPA launched for a cause: The Levee Breach Rye-it
Judge seals Luke Andrews case
Farm Hand app helps farmers labor less for labor
Construction workers deal with hot temperatures, more road closures
Intense heat persists into the weekend
Local 4 News Over Coffee: Discussing flooding and on-going construction
Live: Hawkeye HQ at Big Ten Media Days
Grease fire displaces Rock Island family
Semi almost slides into woman’s backyard after I-280 crash
‘Nobody wins here’: Eldridge community reacts to Luke Andrews’ verdict
Weather
Intense heat persists into the weekend
Excessive Heat Watch: Hottest stretch since 2012
90°+ temps likely all through next week
Two brief tornadoes surveyed near Quad Cities
Heat Advisory: How hot does this afternoon look?
National News
Service resuming after 7 New York City subway lines stopped
Apollo 11 astronauts reunite on 50th anniversary of moonshot
Former West Virginia bishop disciplined by pope
Slim chance of ever finding Chinese scholar’s body
Hawaii officials want a peaceful end to telescope protests
Weird News
Pittsburgh marks its 4th alligator sighting since May
Berkeley drops words like ‘manpower’ in push to be inclusive
Utah boy advertises ‘Ice Cold Beer’ at root beer stand
Woman who got postcard sent in 1993 tracks down sender
All-white creature identified as rare albino porcupine
Entertainment
‘Game of Thrones’ cast talks divisive finale, water bottles
Idaho music event canceled amid immigration enforcement fear
Russo brothers field questions from Avengers at Comic-Con
Teen rapper Tay-K convicted of murder in Texas home invasion
Trump says he’s trying to bring rapper A$AP Rocky home
