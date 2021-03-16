9th annual QC Restaurant Week set for March 22-28

Visit Quad Cities is hosting its 9th annual QC Restaurant Week starting on Monday, March 22 and running through March 28.

The group’s goal is to highlight local eateries of all genres. This time 50 restaurants are participating.

Last fall they hosted an additional restaurant week to support shops during the pandemic.

As many restaurants are still recovering financially from COVID-19 losses, Jessica Waytenick, the Visit Quad Cities marketing manager, said it’s their way of uplifting the local food scene.

“The restaurant industry is one of the most highly impacted industries because of the pandemic. So we really think that QC Restaurant Week is coming at a critical time,” she said. “People are really interested in supporting local right now. Ithink the pandemic has really highlighted how important our local restaurants and our local small businesses are to the Quad Cities.”

Restaurant goers can enter to win a gift card from Visit Quad Cities by submitting a picture of their receipt or a picture from their outing to the QC Restaurant Week website.

To view the full list of eateries, visit https://qcrestaurantweek.com/restaurants.