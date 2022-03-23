Doug Berry loves the people of Ukraine.

After dedicating more than 20 years of his life to serving the people of Ukraine as a missionary, Berry is back in the Quad Cities now, fleeing Ukraine just weeks before Russia’s invasion.

Starting in the year 2000, Berry taught English and Christianity to Ukrainian children and their families in Kremenchuk, a city in Ukraine roughly the same size as the Quad Cities.

Eventually, he created his organization, called Family English School.

“Our aim was to teach people about God, but we used the Bible to teach English, and English to teach the Bible,” said Berry.

But on Feb. 2, the impending Russian invasion left Berry with no other choice than to flee Ukraine and come back to the United States, leaving behind much of what he loved.

“To leave all of my Christian family and friends in Kremenchuk, knowing that they were in danger … it’s just been really, really hard,” said Berry.

It was a difficult choice Berry made after some of his family members, friends in Ukraine and the U.S. government all told him in January that Ukraine was no longer a safe place.

“We said, ‘Papa, please come home,'” said Janessa Ormsby, Berry’s daughter. “And he said, ‘I am home. This is my home.'”

Berry returned to the U.S. with just a few suitcases full of clothing, until his family members — with the help of Quad Cities nonprofit Humble Dwellings — got him an apartment and furniture.

“To be able to help that type of person … I mean, we love helping all of our people, and they all have stories, but I think Doug’s was very unique, and it was an honor, really,” said founder, Karen VanDeCasteele.

Now, Berry spends most of his days communicating with his friends and churches in eastern Europe, trying to help however he can.

“We’re sending money to help refugees,” said Berry. “We’re helping people with food and clothing and transportation and lodging.”

And even though he’s on the other side of the world now, Berry has no plans to stop helping the people he loves.

“I love you as Ukrainian people,” said Berry. “You are near and dear to my heart. My heart is breaking every day for you.”

“Ya lyublyu vas. I love you,” he added.

If you want to help Berry in his mission to support Ukrainian refugees, he says you can reach him at his email address, doug.berry1@gmail.com.

There are also many charities and other groups soliciting donations to Ukraine, including: