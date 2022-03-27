A man sustained serious injuries early Sunday morning following a shooting in Davenport.

Around 1:31 a.m., while in the 300 block of West Third Street for bar close, police were advised of a nearby gunshot victim.

Upon investigation, officers located a 23-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The individual was transported by Medic EMS to Genesis Hospitals for treatment of serious injuries.

No other injuries or damage were reported.

The incident remains under investigation, and no further information is available at this time.