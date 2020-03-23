A 10-pound tumor will be removed from a dog but will need help following surgery

An 8-year dog will soon be having surgery to remove a 10 pound tumor.



Daisy is currently being fostered by volunteers from Quad Cities Animal Recovery Team.



According Lisa Tank who’s a recovery volunteer for the organization said they have raised over$1,000 which is the cost of the surgery to remove the tumor but her recovery may take some time and they are in need of more donations to help her.



“The veterinarian determined that this particular tumor is about 10-percent of her body weight so she weights 108 pounds roughly about a 10 to 11 pound tumor,” said Tank.



Once Daisy has fully recovered she will be up for adoption.



You can follow Daisy’s progress on the Quad Cities Animal Recovery Team facebook page.