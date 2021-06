The Blessing of Bikes is hosted every year by A.B.A.T.E., which stands for a brotherhood aimed towards education. Dozens of motorcyclists gathered at Lady Di’s Bar and Grill in Eldridge, starting the day with a prayer.

They rode their bikes to Muscatine, Columbus Junction and finished in Davenport. The ride totaled 140 miles.

They say they do it to help protect others who also ride.