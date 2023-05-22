May is Motorcycle Awareness Month, and ABATE of Iowa District 15 has taken the opportunity to honor and help local veterans.

A rights organization consisting of motorcycle enthusiasts throughout the state, A.B.A.T.E. (A Brotherhood Aimed Towards Education) of Iowa works to keep motorcyclists, members and the public informed, to promote safe riding habits and to encourage favorable legislation for motorcyclists. Working together with Hoker Trucking, the group has collected much-needed toiletries and supplies and will drop them and collected money to the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center, located at 2720 W. Locust St. Monday, May 22 at 1:00 p.m.

For more information on how you can help, click here.