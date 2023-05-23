May is Motorcycle Awareness Month, and ABATE of Iowa District 15, many of whose members are veterans themselves, took the opportunity to honor and help local veterans.

The group collected toiletries and supplies and dropped them and a donation of $740 raised to the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center in Davenport. Sandy Van Atta, Daily Operations Manager of the center, said the greatest need is for food and toiletry items. The center receives no funding from state or national offices and relies on donations from the public. She said the donations mean a lot, especially when coming from veterans.

The Quad City Veterans Outreach Center provides the following programs and services to veterans free of charge:

Food pantry

Help with job placement

Assistance with housing

Veterans’ benefit assistance counseling

Informational help

For more information, or to find out how you can help, click here.