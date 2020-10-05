A bald eagle is back in the wild, after 13 months of rehabilitation

A bald eagle is back in the wild after being rescued last year in the area.



The majestic bird was released at Johnson Saul Trail State Recreation Area in Kewanee.



He’d been rescued last August with a broken leg, the eagle was found in Kewanee and transfered to Rockford to get surgery and rehabilitation.



Tamara Yarger from Hog Capital Wildlife Rescue and Rehab rescued the eagle last August and was able to see him return to the wild.



“This young guy was down at the canal and a man on a bicycle had seen him and contacted us and we went out to rescue him,” said Yarger. “We didn’t know right away that he had a broken leg but we noticed that his wings seemed fine but he would not have survived if he had not been rescued.”



After 13 months of rehabilitation and reconditioning the eagle was finally able to fly again.



Candy Ridlbauer from Northern Illinois Raptor Rehab and Education says the eagle had 2 surgeries one was to put in a pin which would help his broken leg and the second one was to remove it.



“So many things they get in trouble with are people-related and anything we can do to help them get back in the wild and be successful and happy and healthy that’s what we want to do,” said Ridlbauer.

Tamara and Candy have been working together to help raptors return back to the wild.

Tamara says she wasn’t able to get in contact with the cyclist but it’s because of him that the eagle now has a second chance to fly again.