A bang, then flames: Residents safely escape early-Wednesday blaze

He heard a loud bang, saw someone run from the area, and then his home went up in flames early Wednesday.

A resident who asked to be identified as “Aaron” lived in a home in the 900 block of Gaines Street, Davenport. He was among several people who waited for the American Red Cross to arrive to assist him with housing after flames destroyed the house early Wednesday.

He said he helped other people living there escape safely out the back door, and was on his way to see his wife, who has existing breathing problems and was taken to a hospital to be checked out.

Firefighters arrived at the scene shortly after 12:45 a.m., when the house burst into flames. Our Local 4 News crew, the only station at the scene, saw fire crews knock down the blaze in about 15 minutes, and police assisted at the scene. Gaines Street was blocked in the area for some time.

Residents, some in blankets, were consoled by neighbors and family members who arrived at the scene.

Firefighters were on the scene to put out hot spots and to investigate the cause of the fire, which had not been determined as of 1:30 a.m.

Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will provide updates as details become available.

Firefighters and police are on the scene of a house fire in the area of 9th and Gaines streets. Flames are shooting from the structure. pic.twitter.com/KBUfGdirq3 — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) May 12, 2021

Firefighters and police are on the scene of a house fire in the area of 9th and Gaines streets. Flames are shooting from the structure. pic.twitter.com/G1GlxuOK6E — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) May 12, 2021

Firefighters and police are on the scene of a house fire in the area of 9th and Gaines streets, Davenport. Local 4 News, only station at the scene, sees flames reduced to heavy smoke after crews battled the blaze. pic.twitter.com/0XLJf26NbT — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) May 12, 2021