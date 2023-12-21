A new scholarship has been established at the Quad Cities Community Foundation to honor a family tremendously committed to the community.

The family of Jerry and Martha Taylor – who both died last December within days of each other at age 74 – has launched a memorial scholarship fund to honor the legacy of their father, mother, sister, grandpa, grandma, and friend. The scholarship will be awarded to students from Rock Island County majoring in journalism, theatre arts, or special education or attending an accredited trade school, according to a foundation release.

Jerry, longtime publisher/editor of The Dispatch and Rock Island Argus, died on Dec. 8, 2022, and Martha, a dancer, teacher and choreographer (and owner of the Junior Performing Arts Troupe), passed away on Dec. 16, 2022, also surrounded by her loving and caring family.

Contributions to the scholarship fund can be made here.

“Our parents always advocated for young people,” Kathy Taylor-Ruggeberg said on the QC Community Foundation website. “Their six children and over 20 grandchildren and great-grandchildren meant everything to them. They believed in the young people in our community, too; they wanted everyone to have a chance to reach their goals. This scholarship honors those values.”

Despite the challenges of mothering six, Martha — ever the gifted dancer and gracious teacher — taught ballet at Black Hawk College and in her home. She founded JPAT in 1984 and continued until she retired in 2009.

Jerry was drafted into Vietnam, serving from 1969 to 1971 before an amazing five-decade career in journalism. Throughout his career, he was the managing editor, general manager, and editor and publisher of The Dispatch/The Rock Island Argus/QCOnline.com.

The Taylors moved to the Quad Cities in 1975 and remained dedicated to that community until their passing. Together, they helped build many organizations, including the Quad City Music Guild (QCMG).

“They were passionate about the Quad Cities,” said Phil Taylor. “For those who shared moments with Mom and Dad, and for those who never had the opportunity, this scholarship ensures that their values continue to thrive. My parents modeled the responsibility and joy of providing opportunities and looking out for those less fortunate. As a family, we’re determined to make sure that spirit continues.”

Tragically, the family faced another unexpected loss when Danny Taylor, Jerry and Martha’s beloved 17-year-old grandson, son of David and Melodi Taylor, was taken from them on April 14, 2023, after a shooting at his Milan home.

“Mom and Dad lived for their grandkids,” said Phil Taylor. “Danny’s memory will forever be intertwined with the cherished legacies of his grandparents, including this scholarship.”

The scholarship is designed to reflect Jerry and Martha’s passions and convictions. “The Jerry and Martha Taylor Memorial Scholarship is a perfect example of how Community Foundation scholarships are meant to function,” said Joscelyn Rowe, gift advisor and director of engagement at the Community Foundation. “This award will honor the Taylors’ powerful legacy and pass their dedication to our community on for generations.”