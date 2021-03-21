A boutique store in Burlington is giving away free prom dresses

A recent college graduate from Burlington is doing her part to make sure other girls have a meaningful high school prom.



Claire Tillotson collected over 150 dresses from donations throughout Iowa to give away.

Over the weekend, she held an event for families to pick up a prom dress for free.

They were also able to get jewelery and shoes for the big day.

“A couple days ago my aunt sent something to our family telling us we can find dresses here.”

Alexis Creelman found her dream prom dress at Fancy Farmgirl Finds in Burlington.

Over the weekend the boutique store was giving out free prom dress.

Claire Tillotson came up with the idea as a way to help out teen girls from the community.

“A ton of prom dresses homecoming dresses really any kind of dress you can think of that we’re giving away free of cost to girls who come in and need something for prom,” said Tillotson. “When I saw how many dress came in I was like wow this can actually happen and it makes me so happy to know that our community is that generous in giving.”

Alexis said she found her dress within mintues.

“We’ve barely even been 20 mintues, these are really nice dresses,” said Creelman. “It’s been very nice they’ve got some great dress choices.”

The dresses were donated from different states

“A lot of these dresses were donated from people here in Burlington but I’ve also had donations from all across Iowa we have Des Moines, Iowa City and then I have some from different states I have some as far a Georgia, New York,” said Tillotson.

Due to the amount of dresses that were donated, the boutique will be giving them out again next weekend.