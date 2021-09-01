A boy from Davenport is still recovering after being burned last year

A young boy from Davenport is still recovering after being burned last year.

It was hard not to be angry and upset a year ago when we first began to document the horrible crime against then 7-month-old Jayden Solorzano, broken ribs, swelling and terrible burns.

Jayden Solorzano is like any one-year-old boy he loves to run and go to the park, it’s amazing to see when you remember what he went through.

Ariana Solorzano says she never lost hope and is glad to see her son live a normal life.

“When we were in the hospital I thought I was going to lose him so now that he’s doing so much better and his wounds aren’t as bad as they were it’s just a relief,” said Solorzano.

Recovering from burns so severe, full of setbacks from October to April, Jayden fought through multiple infections due to his burns.

“He had a lot of open wounds still on the top of his head we had to keep on shaving his head down in order for the wounds to heal all the way,” said Solorzano.

In June 20-year-old Chase Williams from Davenport was sentenced to 10 years in prison for child endangerment causing serious injury, a class C felony. Ariana was at the sentencing hearing held via Zoom.

“I felt relief because he wasn’t out there he couldn’t hurt anyone else child like the way he hurt Jayden,” said Solorzano.

Ariana says she’s grateful for the support her and son have received.