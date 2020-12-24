A boy from Muscatine started his own food pantry

A boy from Muscatine is using his birthday money to help people in the community.



10-year-old Peyton Story started his own food pantry, the pantry is located inside his mother’s laundromat.



“If they need any food its completely free,” said Story. “They can find pasta, cereal, a lot of canned foods and pasta sauce.”

Tabitha Story said she’s glad to know that her son is thinking of others.



“I couldn’t believe that you know that a 10 year-old would want to spent money on helping others instead of on himself so I thought that was really amazing for him to think of others,” said Story.

They’ve also gone to pick up donations throughout Muscatine.



“Just last night Peyton and I went and picked up a donation and got it we do what we can that’s within our means,” said Story.



Peyton has a GoFundMe page as well, all of the money raised will be used to continue buying food for the pantry.