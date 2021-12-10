A bright idea: Clinton County offers Christmas light recycling

You’ve gotten out all the holiday decorations, only to find out some of the lights for the Christmas tree are on the fritz. Or worse yet, after you’ve decorated, some of the lights go out and stay out. What are you going to do with those broken lights? Throw them away? No! Recycle them!

The Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency recycles Christmas lights and electrical and extension cords for free

Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency (CCASWA) recycles electrical wiring like electrical cords, extension cords, and Christmas lights for free, and those items are accepted year-round. Recycling of electrical wiring is through the metal recycling program, so drop those broken lights and cords at the CCASWA office

and notify the scale attendant on duty that you have wiring for recycling. The scale attendant will

then direct you to the proper drop off area.

Lights will not be accepted in curbside recycling bins, so bring them to CCASWA and remember to keep the packaging separate from the lights. Boxes can be recycled at the Clinton County recycling drop-off on site.

For more information about Christmas light recycling or any other programs CCASWA offers, click here or call at (563) 243-4749.