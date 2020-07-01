A business in Davenport is celebrating the graduating Class of 2020

1  of  2
Local News

D Jays Fashion in Davenport made gift bags for seniors as a way to celebrate them for their accomplishments.

The bags are filled with picture frames and essential items such as hand sanitizer and a water bottle.


They started giving out the gift bags this week as a way to say congrats.

“We’re proud of you and you guys have overcame a pandemic and still came out on top being able to graduate with your class keep pushing keep pushing,” said Devin Jackson Jr. D Jay’s Fashion owner.


Seniors have to show a picture of their diploma or a picture of them wearing their gown to receive a gift bag.

