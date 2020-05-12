1  of  5
A business in Milan creates "It takes a Village" signs for the community

Local News

A printing company in Milan is working with city officials to help the community get through the crisis.

The printing company Edwards Creative designed posters and banners that say “It takes a village” with the hashtag “In This Together.”

The goal is for businesses to put up the posters to show that the Village of Milan will get through this.

Cathy Edwards is the Vice Presidents of Edwards Creative and said they will make as many as they need to.

“If you’re in the Milan community and you want one of these in your yard or you want one of these at your business tell us we will make you one because the only way were going to get through this is together,” said Edwards.

Milan Mayor Duane Dawson said they will come out strong when things go back to normal.

“Someday this will all be done and I hope we look back at it as something we got through and it’s going to take everyone to do that certainly,” said Dawson.

The posters and banners are free, you must call Edwards Creative before picking up a sign since they are closed.

