A business in Milan is doing its part in giving back to animals in need.



Hidden Barn Escape Room in Milan opened their doors last November, after closing due to the pandemic they’re now back open.



They are also giving back to King’s Harvest Animal Shelter in Davenport.



Samantha Jones is the Hidden Barn Escape Room Artist and said they will be donating $5 from every admission they get for the rest of this month.



“We’d love for everyone to come down and so that way we can give back to the local shelters and we are actually going to keep our business open at any point so if you want to come during the day night we are ready for ya,” said Jones.



As of right now, they are only allowing one group of six people inside the escape rooms.



They also have hand sanitizer and gloves for people to use.