A business raising money for the Clinton Fire Department: Boot Campaign for Breast Cancer gets broken into, losing all the money raised

A restaurant owner in Clinton is asking for help after her plans to give back to the community were almost ruined.



Debbie Benson is a cancer survivor and co-owner of Mike’s Fun Food and said it got broken into, someone stole hundreds of dollars in donations for the Clinton Fire Department.



The firefighters are currently raising money in the fight against breast cancer.



“He noticed that was gone and there was probably $400- $450 that we had already collected,” said Benson.



Debbie’s daughter Jackie came up with the idea to donate proceeds from the energy drinks she makes.



“We wanted to donated 25-cents because the firefighters helped my mom when she had gone through cancer I wanted to give back to them and help them be able to help other cancer patients in Clinton,” said Jackie.

The Boot Campaign for Breast Cancer started about 10 years ago and has helped many in Clinton.

In 2019 Debbie recieved $1,000 from the Clinton Fire Department.

“It help me pay my bills a lot more since I had taken time off I also went through radiation,” said Benson.

Once the community found out about what happened on Sunday night they quickly helped make up for the money that was stolen.

There is also GoFundMe page.