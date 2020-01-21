A catering company feeds locals in honor of MLK Day

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day a catering company based out in Davenport is taking part in this day of service in his honor.



Black Pearl Catering owner Yolanda Jefferson said this is the second year that Black Pearl Catering has been doing this.



“We served about 320 people last year so I was like we started it last year lets continue it on,” said Jefferson,



She began preparing the meals at 5 a.m. and says she is glad for the support she gets from family, friends and volunteers.



Her means aren’t for a specific group of people but for anyone who would like a warm meal on a cold day.



“It’s not necessarily just for people who are in need of food but just for anybody who wants food so you don’t necessarily have to be in need but I think quite a few people that we do serve are people who are mostly in need,” said Jefferson.



Volunteers took the meals throughout the city of Davenport.



Black Pearl Catering plans to do this again next year and hope to feed more people in the community.