A change coming for late night grocery shoppers: Why Hy-Vee stores in QC no longer opened 24 hours

A big change is coming for all you late night grocery shoppers.

Beginning February 10th Hy-Vee announced its decision to cut overnight hours. The new hours will be from 5 a.m. to midnight.

Local 4 News reached out to Hy-Vee regarding its decision to change hours at its stores. In a Statement they wrote:

“Our goal is to provide the best in-store experience for our customers. Effective February 10th, store hours will be 5 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week. We have changed our hours to reallocate several team members to be available to assist customers during busier shopping times each day.”