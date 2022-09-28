Brrr. It’s a cold morning so make sure you grab that coat as you head out. As we get going into the afternoon, highs will climb into the lower 60’s with sunny skies. We will have another cold night today with lows falling down into the 30’s once again. We start to hit a warm-up pattern heading into the end of the week and this weekend. Look for temps to climb back into the lower 70’s.

Now a look at Hurricane Ian. This morning Ian rapidly intensified into a very strong Category 4 hurricane. Expected to make landfall this afternoon around the Fort Myers region. Storm surges are expected to reach 12-15 feet in this area. Then it will track to central parts of Flordia and dump nearly 2 feet of rain.