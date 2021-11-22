“A Christmas Carol” radio play coming to Moline’s Black Box Theatre

Christmas comes to Moline’s Black Box Theatre as they present “A Christmas Carol: On the Air,” featuring the classic Charles Dickens story amongst the trappings of a 1940s radio show, in performances Dec. 2 through 12.

The cast includes Kayla Jo Pulliam Mendoza, Wendy Czekalski, Matt Walsh, Renaud Haymon, Scott Tunnicliff, Scot Gehret, Patrick Gimm, Patti Flaherty, Dee Canfield, Tom Vaccaro and Adrienne Jane Evans. Directed and designed by Lora Adams with Light design by David Miller.

“I decided to adapt the story myself, because we have done a number of radio plays and I thought it might be fun to add my own spin on it,” Adams, theater co-founder and co-owner with Miller, said in a Monday release. “People always enjoy watching the foley operator create the sounds. Even though it’s a play, the audience gets a peek that not all characters match the actors portraying them. That’s the fun of a radio play.”

There will not be a show on December 4th as that will be the 10th anniversary show of Wisenheimer (uncensored long-form improv comedy) taking over The Black Box Theatre stage (1623 5th Ave., Moline). “A Christmas Carol” will be done at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10 and 11, and at 2 p.m. Dec. 5 and 12.

Tickets are available for both shows at theblackboxtheatre.com. Wisenheimer tickets are $10 each. “A Christmas Carol” tickets are $13 on Thursday and $16 for all other performances.