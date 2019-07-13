A classic at the Classic: Whitey’s Ice Cream

The company has been a part of the JDC for more than 40 years, inventing two treats just for tournament week

Tournament weekend is heating up at the John Deere Classic.

Hundreds of fans are spreading out across TPC Deere Run and a lot of them are keeping cool with treats from Whitey’s Ice Cream.

The company has become a classic at the John Deere Classic.

Collin Meyers has been a part of it for five years now.

This week, he’s starting his days at 6:45 a.m.

“We go to the Whitey’s plant where they have all the trucks with the ice cream,” he explains.

The 17-year-old has been helping his dad out at the JDC since he was about 12 years old.

Now, he’s an employee.

“Me and my dad go around in a golf cart to the different stands, fill them with ice cream, get them set up,” Meyer says.

Once the other staff get to Deere Run, Whitey’s is open for business.

Whitey’s vice president Annika Tunberg says the company has been part of the tournament for more than 40 years.

“We are rooted in the Quad Cities, we’ve been here since 1933 and we love the people, we love the atmosphere and this event just goes hand in hand with our being part of the community,” Tunberg says.

The fan favorite so far this week seems to be the Moose Tracks but there are two treats that you can only find at the JDC: The Cherry Ace and the Mocha Latte Ace.

“We go through a lot of Chippers and mini malts as well, just good staples that you can get year-round but the Chipper never fails,” Tunberg says.

Tom Harrison tried his first Chipper when he came to his first tournament three years ago.

“I’ve been a fan ever since,” he sys.

Now, the Missourian looks forward to it every year.

“It’s got a cookie feel to it,” Harrison says.

That doesn’t seem to be an unusual experience.

“You see it on Twitter, Instagram– Even the Golf Channel last night mentioned Whitey’s, so it’s fun to see that the national media that’s in town for this event loves getting their Whitey’s every year when they come in,” Tunberg says.

“As I was just helping my dad set up a cart [this morning], a guy said, ‘Are you guys open?’ and I said, ‘Yes, we’re open,’ and he said, ‘Good it’s a tradition, we always get Cherry Aces.’ And him and his buddy bought two Cherry Aces and they were taking pictures of it, kind of sharing it out with their friends that they were getting it,” Meyer says.

For Meyer, those connections keep him coming back to the Classic.

“It’s very special. Not a lot of companies have such a close interaction with the community as Whitey’s. They do a lot of stuff just like this where they get to come out here and you’re with the community more than anything else,” he says.