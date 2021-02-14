A classic Valentine’s Day gesture gains popularity amid pandemic

This year’s Valentine’s Day cards are a sign of the times.

Companies are selling cards with pandemic-themed messages.

Examples include a card that says “Will You Be My Quarantine?”

Another says “Our Love Can Never Be Locked Down.”

Greeting card companies say people increasingly turn to cards to connect during the pandemic.

In fact, local organization Friends to the Elderly encouraged people in the Quad Cities to make and drop off cards and letters to give smiles to local seniors feeling isolated during the pandemic.

Last month, Illinois State Senator Neil Anderson began collecting Valentine’s Day cards for senior citizens in long-term care facilities, giving away free pizza to those who submitted the most.

Volunteers for Hospice Compassus have been writing cards and letters to patients throughout the pandemic.