A nice cool start to the day. A light jacket may be needed as you head out the door as we are nearly 20° cooler than what we were 24 hours ago. Look to see plenty of sunshine today with highs getting into the upper 70’s to lower 80’s. Tonight will be a perfect night for some baseball as well!

The dry stretch will continue throughout the week and we will also continue to see pleasant temps the rest of the week. Expect to see plenty of sunshine as well. Overall a great week to get out and about.