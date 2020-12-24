A country club in Muscatine gave away hundreds of holiday meals to families

On Wednesday a country club in Muscatine gave away hundreds of holiday meals to families.



Steve Hutton is the PGA general manager and said that Geneva Golf and Country Club handed out more than 800 meals.



“This is all member driven so it’s a member supported event we did have one of our members step up and is part of our program the majority is member driven,” said Hutton. “Right now we’re gonna feed 840 meals and we probably have a call for another 160 or 180 people.”



The meals were filled with holiday favorites.



“We have family meals for everybody so each family will receive a ham dinner with mashed potatoes and gravy and green beans,” said Hutton.



Kevin Zeimet was one of the many volunteers who made home deliveries to those who weren’t able to pick up their meals.



“We’ve taken about 5 or 6 meals at a time to various places in Muscatine,” said Zeimet.

The country club plans to make this an annual tradition.