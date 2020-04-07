A couple in Muscatine is making free 3D masks for first responders

A couple in Muscatine is doing their part by making 3D face masks and giving them out for free to first responders.



The couple’s goal is to make 100 of these 3D face masks. They got the idea after seeing a Youtube video. It takes about 2 hours to make each mask.



They use gloves at all time while essembling the masks and sanitize them before handing them out.



They have also found a way how to make more masks while they’re away.



“We’ve been trying to find a way to stack these face masks so if I’m away from work somewhere it doesn’t require me to be at home every two hours to undo a mask,” said Manuel Mendoza.

They also make the deliveries themselves and leave them inside the mailbox to avoid any contact.