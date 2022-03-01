Children who may be a little nervous about getting their COVID-19 vaccination will find a friendly, furry, four-legged supporter at the Rock Island County Health Department’s monthly Saturday clinic, on March 5.

Bailey, an 8-year-old Labradoodle, is a certified therapy dog and will offer snuggles from 9-11 a.m. at the health department, 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island. Full clinic hours are 9 a.m. to noon. No appointments are necessary, and there is no cost. The clinic is open to children ages 5 to 17. First, second and booster doses, for those 12 and older, will be offered.

“Bailey is very gentle and just loves all the attention,” Sharon Cramer, Bailey’s owner and handler, said Tuesday in a health department release. “If a child is scared to get a shot, Bailey will just lay down near them. She’s a comfort to kids.”

Before the pandemic, Bailey would spend her time comforting patients at local hospitals, as a greeter at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rock Island, and visiting medical offices, nursing homes and schools. Saturday’s clinic will be her first official therapy dog visit in two years due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“She’s got friends everywhere,” Cramer said. “She’s cuter than a bug in a rug.”

These monthly Saturday clinics are part of the health department’s effort to make it as easy as possible to get children vaccinated. The Saturday clinics will continue as long as there is a demand.

“We’re hoping that Bailey’s visit will offer a dose of comfort to children who might be scared to get a shot,” said Janet Hill, the health department’s public information officer. “Who doesn’t love a good cuddle when you’re nervous about something?”

Children who are fully vaccinated don’t ‘need to quarantine if they are exposed to the virus and are not showing symptoms.

“Getting more children protected through vaccination not only will safeguard those kids, but also their classmates, teachers, friends, teammates, and others in their family who are too young to be vaccinated,” Hill said.

The health department also continues to give vaccinations to everyone 5 and older at clinics twice a week. No appointments are needed. Clinics are Tuesdays for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for 18 and older and Fridays for Pfizer for 5 and older. The hours for both days are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Other providers can be found at vaccines.gov.