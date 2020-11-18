A Davenport bakery gives back to health care workers as COVID-19 cases increase

A Davenport bakery and its customers are showing support for frontline workers.

They’re doing it in the form of donated meals.

Tiphanie Cannon, owner of Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie, launched the “Adopt a Nurse” program.

Customers were able to go online and pay $10 to send a boxed lunch to a nurse.

Cannon says, with COVID-19 cases increasing, health care workers are working around the clock.

She says she wanted to give back in the form of meals to help give them the energy they need to continue the fight.

“What I can do is to feed the community, and to do that is like my superpower,” says Cannon. “The nurses are overwhelmed with COVID. They are working double and triple time. They are absolutely doing everything they can.”

Cannon wanted to do all she could to help by delivering more than 300 lunches to staff at UnityPoint Health.

“It’s all hands on deck. So, everyone who has any opportunity to help support our health care professionals who are supporting patient care have all joined in, much like the foundation today helping to coordinate the delivery of these wonderful box lunches for our teammates. We’re just grateful for everything that everyone does to help support our team, our family, while we’re caring for your family,” says Mary Macumber-Schmidt, Interim President of the Trinity Health Foundation.

Cannon says, “I’m happy and thrilled that the community answered the call, and we’re able to take this up and show the nurses that we are behind them 100%.”

The bakery plans to make the next delivery Friday at Genesis Health System.

If you are interested in adopting a nurse, call Oh So Sweet Bakery at 563-345-9866, or you can go online to buy a nurse a much-needed lunch!