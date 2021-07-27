A Davenport business helps a teen who’s battling a rare form of cancer

A teenager is fighting a rare form of cancer is getting a lot of support from the community.

17-year-old Charly Erpelding was first diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma, when she was 8-years-old, this rare type of cancer grows in bones or the soft tissue around the bones.

Charly is getting treatment at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

“She has cancer up and down her spine and in both pelvis,” said Andy Erpelding, Charly’s father. “She’s had two now they feel like she’s responding to it we haven’t had scans but the bump on her head has srunk some she doesn’t have the pain that she had going into treatment so we’re hopeful that what we’re doing is working so far.”

Charly says she’s thankful for all the support she’s received.

“We are just surrounded with love and support from our community and it makes everything easier every part of it that we’re going through right now has been made eaiser by everyone we’re surround with we’re really really lucky,” said Charly.

Charly has been working at Nothing Bundt Cakes in Davenport since the business opened its doors. They’re having a fundraiser all week to help out the family.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is located at 3020 East 53rd Street in Davenport.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe page.