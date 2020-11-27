A Davenport Church isn’t letting the pandemic stop them from providing free Thanksgiving meals

A Davenport church isn’t letting the pandemic stop them from helping to feed the hungry on Thanksgiving day.

As it has done for decades now– St. Anthony Church in handed out turkey dinners on Thanksgiving, but a little different in years past.

People picked up their turkey, and all the fixings in a to- go style event.

“At one point and time, people would come in to the Parish Center to eat together. Because of the pandemic, we had to go through this, although the McAnthony window has been here for many years,” says Father Rudolph Juraez, Pastor of the church.

Juraez says the church incorporated masks, safety measures, and take out services in order to keep the beloved and beneficial tradition going.

“We have continued that mission in Downtown Davenport , and extended it, and continue it. This is our way of giving back to society,” says Juraez.

I just kind of thought, I hope some of the meal sites are serving and well, I guess I have to appreciate St. Anthony,” says Victor. He wouldn’t he give me his last name, but he gave me his revelation instead.

“I’ve been homeless probably since the beginning of the year. We’re all good people. We just may have made a mistake or another. We may regret it, but it’s what we do with our lives and how we get out from being homeless.” says Victor.

He says the hot meal means a lot of the holiday.

Victor says, “We always don’t have family to rely on for one reason or another. To be able to come here to St. Anthony’s is a great chance to have a Thanksgiving meal.

The church is also planning a free Christmas meal.



For more information about volunteering or donating you can visit t St. Anthony Catholic Church website.