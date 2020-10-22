A daycare center in Muscatine is closed temporarily after someone there was exposed to COVID

A daycare center in Muscatine is closed temporarily after someone there was exposed to the Coronavirus, now families are under quarantine as well.



The daycare Bridge to Beginnings sent a message to parents on Sunday saying their kids were exposed and recommended they quarantine for 14 days. The daycare will be closed until November 2.



Ronda Kay has a 6 year-old and a 2 year-old who are now under quarantine.



“I received a message early Sunday morning stating that the daycare we had exposures,” said Kay. “Both my kids go everyday Monday through Friday.”



Abbie Derksen is a child care nurse consultant at Trinity Muscatine Public Health and says the virus can spread quickly among children because of their young age.



“Small children they don’t know how to social distance so it can be more common for them to spread it,” said Derksen. “Children many times don’t show symptoms so they can spread it they don’t even know it being spread some will run a temperature some will get fuzzy if they’re young and those might be some symptoms.”



Kay says her family is doing well and both of her children haven’t shown any symptoms of having the virus.



We contacted the Bridge to Beginnings daycare about the exposure, an employee said they had no comment.