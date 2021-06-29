A dealership in Galesburg is left with thousands of dollars in damages after cars were vandalized

A dealership in Galesburg is left with thousands of dollars of damage after cars on their lot were vandalized.

It happened last Friday at Kunes Toyota of Galesburg on North Seminary Street, the culprits keyed a total of 26 vehicles.

According Jameson Linn who’s the general manager the coorporate office is reviewing footage with the Galesburg Police Department.

The department sent an investigator due to the amount of vechiels that had baan damaged and said they’re still investigating the incident.

“So the total cost of damages hasn’t fully been recuperated through insurance but it’s in the thousands without a doubt so it will add up but we’re confident that we’ll be able to recuprate those losses,” said Linn.

If you have any information on the incident you’re asked to contact the Galesburg Police Department.