A domestic violence shelter in Muscatine is in need of donations to continue helping survivors

A domestic violence shelter in Muscatine is working to rebound from the pandemic.



Their biggest annual fundraiser raised $70,000 last year but now because of the Coronavirus they are turning to online options and different fundraisers to raise that money.



The money raised helps survivors find shelter to keep them safe.



It’s only been a few month since Carolyn left her violent relationship and she is just one of many survivors who has been helped by the Muscatine Center for Social Action Domestic Violence Shelter.



“Real violent crime committed by a domestic partner which resulted in a torn rotator cuff and a concussion as well as a almost literally being murdered,” said Carolyn.



She still remembers what went through her mind before walking through the doors.



“Not me, not Carolyn been a professional, have a master’s degree there’s no way that I’m a victim,” said Carolyn.



According to Scott Dahlke Executive Director of Muscatine Center for Social Action Domestic Violence Shelter 2019 was a busy year for them.



“Last year we served 87 individuals 47 of them were children,” said Dahlke.



Their annual dinner fundraiser raised $70,000 last year but due to the pandemic they’ll be having different fundraisers to help raise that money.



“Because of COVID donations are incredibly important because of COVID we can’t hold the fundraiser to support the shelter but also because of COVID the need as increased,” said Dahlke.



The shelter is currently helping out 3 survivors.



“Without the domestic violence shelter more women as bad as it sounds would die,” said Carolyn. “Please help because without their help you know I don’t know what would’ve happened me I don’t know I don’t know whether I’d really be alive today.”



So far Muscatine Center for Social Action Domestic Violence Shelter has raised $880.