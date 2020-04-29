A family from West Liberty is hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak

A family from West Liberty has been hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak

Three family members tested positive for the virus, sadly one of them passed away from the virus.

A firefighter from West Liberty is now planning the funeral services for his father who died of the Coronavirus.

Omar Martinez said everything happened so fast, his father Jose Martinez passed away after

battling COVID-19 for 5-days.

“The whole family stayed up just sitting on the couch waiting for that phone to ring or not ring, you know and we got a call about 2:45 that morning they let us have the news that my dad unfortunatly passed away,” said Martinez.

His mother Aurelia Martinez tested positive for COVID-19 on April 3. The family believes she became infected while working at a factory in Iowa.

“Her body aches, her sense of smell and taste and very little chills,” said Martinez.

A few days later Omar’s sister Evelyn began to show symptoms on April 6 and was taken to the hospital for treatment four days later.

“She started coughing, she started getting a fever, she had body chills, she was like always really very cold but she had a fever,” said Martinez.

Then it hit Omar’s father, Jose Martinez became ill and was take to the hospital on April 15.

“He had a fever, and then a cough and then obviously I had already seen it with my sister so I didn’t wait very long with him,” said Martinez.

Omar’s sister is currently in stable condition.

His father’s funeral will be this Saturday.