A family in Colona is recovering after losing their home in a fire

A family in Colona is still recovering after their house went up in flames Monday night.



Firefighters responded to the house on the 800 block of 5th Street in Colona.



Crews say the north side of the house was in complete flames when they arrived.



Vicki Painter is the home owners and she said that her granddaughter, her boyfriend and his two little brothers were inside the house at the time, but no one was injured.



“I was at work and I got a phone call that I had to come home because my house was on fire,” said Painter.

This tragedy comes during a difficult time. While the family lost materials in the fire, they’ll soon gain a new family member with Painter’s granddaughter, who was in the house at the time of the fire, expected to have a baby soon.



“She’s lost all of her baby stuff she’s going to have a new baby she’s lost all her baby stuff,” said Painter.



Brandi Sell is Painter’s niece and said she wasn’t able to sleep after hearing what had happened to her aunt’s house.



“I was crying really hard even before I got here I was crying, it’s just really hard my aunt lost her house and my cousins, it’s hard, it’s really hard.” said Sell.



Painter said that she’ll be staying at a campground in Colona until October.



The Red Cross is helping out the family and other family members are working on setting up an account at Black Hawk State Bank.