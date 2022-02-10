Iowa State Treasurer Michael L. Fitzgerald has given 99 Iowa families $529 each, in a College Savings Iowa contribution for each county in the state.

There were 4,905 families across the state who registered for a chance to win, and families didn’t have to have a 529 college savings account to qualify.

State of Iowa Treasurer Michael L. Fitzgerald

“We had a fantastic response. We’ve had other drawings across the state, for certain kinds of things and they were so popular and people really love the drawing,” Fitzgerald said Thursday, noting this is the first time they’ve had giveaways for every county in Iowa.

Seventeen-year-old Jeremiah Richard was randomly drawn as the Clinton County winner. “Helping families like the Krogmans save for future education expenses is what College Savings Iowa is all about,” said Fitzgerald. “These giveaways are one way I can help spread the message about the power of building an education fund to support a child’s dreams.”

“It is with great pleasure that I highly recommend the College Savings Iowa program to parents and grandparents of children of all ages,” Joyce Krogman, the winning Clinton County entrant, said in a state release. “This is a welcome addition to my grandson’s college fund, as he has a lofty goal of graduating as a debt-free engineer. I would urge everyone to check the website periodically for current contests and enter eligible students, and, better yet, establish a College Iowa Savings account that has Iowa state tax favorability for donors while doing so.”

Nine-year-old Nicholas was randomly drawn as the Muscatine County winner.

“Our family believes higher education is essential for a better outcome in all areas of one’s life,” said Timothy Sullivan, the winning Muscatine County entrant. “To enforce this belief, a monthly contribution is allocated to our child’s future. One of these allocations is to the Iowa 529 plan. There are other avenues to save/invest in education, but Iowa 529 provides the best outcome for the investment options. I highly recommend this option as a benefit of being an Iowan!”

An alternative to Valentine’s flowers or chocolates may be a sweet college savings plan.

Ten-year-old Paige McMann of Eldridge was randomly drawn as the Scott County winner. Her parents didn’t offer comments on the program.

Anyone with a child under 18 was eligible to enter the drawing, and they didn’t have to have a College Savings Iowa account. Grandparents own one-third of the accounts, Fitzgerald said.

“It’s real popular for grandparents and when like Valentine’s is coming up, what are you going to get your eight-year-old grandchild for Valentine’s Day?” he asked. “Here’s a perfect opportunity to put 25 bucks in their college savings plan.”

Plan only requires $25 minimum deposit

College Savings Iowa is so popular because it only requires a $25 deposit and then it’s up to families how much to invest thereafter, including by payroll deduction or direct deposit from their bank account. The average account size is $22,733, and the program has already issued $3.8 billion in qualified withdrawals.

“We believe this program has been so successful because it’s cheap. It’s so simple to enter,” Fitzgerald said “It has a professional money management, Vanguard invests these funds. And you can take this money and go to any college in the United States that’s qualified, or a trade program.”

The plan has several tax benefits, including a state tax deduction per beneficiary account for Iowa taxpayers in 2022.

With over $6.3 billion in assets across more than 280,000 accounts, College Savings Iowa continues to help Iowans save for future education expenses. It’s a 529 plan helping family and friends save for education expenses at any eligible education institution including two- and four-year universities, community colleges, trade schools and vocational programs.

Many people still don’t know the savings program exists, Fitzgerald noted.

“The comment I hear from people across the state is, why hasn’t anybody told me about this before? And we’ve had this program now over 20 years, and it keeps growing,” he said Thursday. “If we can get people to take a look at it, they’ll sign up most of the time, because it’s so good.”

In addition to the account growing tax-free, with a state tax deduction for the account holder, he said the best thing about it is, “it lets the child know somebody is saving for him to go to college,” the treasurer said. “Studies show if you have a college savings account, you’re six times more likely to pursue post-high school education.”

College Savings Iowa has been offered for over 20 years.

Growth of the program also means the small management fee for account holders has been steadily dropping, Fitzgerald said.

“There is a management fee and it’s 19 basis points. That’s less than one-fifth of 1%,” he said. “It’s pretty darn cheap. But when we first started this program, it was 65 basis points, a little over half a percent. And as it’s grown, we’ve been able to reduce this and we know we’ll probably be able to reduce it here in the near future.”

A family in every Iowa county received a contribution for a College Savings Iowa account during the plan’s year-end giveaway, which was celebrated in November and December. “The giveaway gave us an opportunity to reach all corners of the state,” commented Fitzgerald. “We were able to highlight the importance of saving for education and the benefits of using a 529 plan as the vehicle to do it.”

To learn more about College Savings Iowa, visit CollegeSavingsIowa.com. Connect with the plan on Facebook and Twitter for participant tips, plan updates and facts about the program.