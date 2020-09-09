A family in Geneseo is helping families who are struggling with pediatric cancer

A family in Geneseo is honoring their son who lost his battle with cancer.



The family started a pediatric cancer foundation and it already has helped dozens of children who are fighting for their lives.



Brantley was born in August 2014, just three years later he passed away from a long battle with cancer.



“He was born with a tumor that was benign but it grew back malignant we had it taken it out and he did multiple rounds of chemotherapy but ultimately it spread to his livers and lungs,” said Jeanna Francis, Brantley’s mom.



His parents wanted to keep his memory alive and help other families who are struggling with pediatric cancer, that’s when they created the Brantley Francis Foundation.



In the first year they raised between 60 to $70,000 and funded a room at Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.



“Whatever they need for that room whether it be medical supplies or different equipment for the room we paid for that room essentially so we donated that money and so they use it for whatever is needed in the oncology floor for that room,” said Francis.



The also send Brantley Francis Foundation bags or BFF bags in hopes of putting a smile on kid’s faces during their difficult times.



Checkers Fast Food in the Quad Cities is also donating 50 cents from their ice cream sales this month to Brantley Francis Foundation.