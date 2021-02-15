A family in Moline is struggling to stay warm in this severe weather

A family in Moline is struggling after moving into a new home in these freezing temperatures.



The couple moved into a duplex on Friday with their one-year son, the problem is the furnace doesn’t work.



They say they called the property company but nothing has been done.



John doesn’t want to show his face because of what his family is going through at the moment, with no heat inside while temperatures plummet, they’ve had to find ways to stay warm.



“We turned the oven on we bought several space heaters so have a gas oven that we sleep with at night, it’s not safe at all,” said John.



Mary is worried about her one-year-old son.



“We start looking for a breaker box the home don’t even have a breaker box the breaker box is in the basement of another resident that I can’t even get into so basically my one year son is in a house with no heat,” said Mary. “Now I want to ask them about my money back I have all my receipts I have my lease and in the lease it says they have 24 hours to fix these types of issues and still not being fixed.”



Local 4 called Easy Street Property Management, an employee says the weather has the company behind on maintenance. It placed an order for a part and will go to the couple’s home on Wednesday to fix the furnace.