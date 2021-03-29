A family in West Liberty knows how rough COVID-19 can be.



Three of Omar Martinez’s family members got the virus days apart from each other, his father was one of them and he died from the virus.



Omar is a firefighter and was the only one in his family who didn’t get sick.



“It’s been a progress obviously the first couple of months were still pretty hard,” said Martinez. “Things are starting to pick up things are starting to get good again so we’re still hurting but we’re excited to see what the future brings.”

His mother and sister both got COVID during the same time and had symptoms for about a month.

“They’re doing well no symptoms no long hauler symptoms. they recovered pretty much very well and I’m glad that they did,” said Martinez.

Omar got vaccinated early because he’s a firefighter.

“It gave me more of a calming sensation a little more of security,” said Martinez.

He hopes people do the same so things can go back to normal sooner.

“We all want to move back to normal obviously there’s a lot of conspiracy theories a lot of people are anti- vaccinators and I’m proof that I’ve been vaccinated and I feel perfectly fine,” said Martinez.

He said asking for help and leaning on people close to him helped him get through the bad times.

“I think sticking together really helps each other out where everybody can move forward as a whole instead of individually never be afraid to reach out for help,” said Martinez.