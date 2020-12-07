A family who’s been raising money for children fighting cancer was robbed.



Now, a local grocery store and people in the community are stepping in to help.



The family was raising the funds through their non-profit organization The Bennett Project.



The effort helps families from Muscatine and the Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.



They had hundreds of dollars stolen.



Today, they were at Hy-vee on Second Avenue in Muscatine — and Hy-vee matched the donations given.



The Bennett Project was created to remember Bennett, a 10-year-old boy who passed away from colon cancer and a brain tumor in 2003.



“We have about 50 families that we’re helping out right now we do things like help pay for utilities we have pay car payments, we help pay phone bills just things the families can keep surviving on while their child is being treated,” said Debbie Reinier, Founder.



Hy-Vee in Muscatine is still taking donations on behalf of The Bennett Project.