Family will sleep in their car after apartment eviction Monday

CRESTWOOD APARTMENTS TENANTS MOVE OUT, ONE FAMILY WILL HAVE TO SLEEP IN THEIR CAR

A Davenport apartment complex is now empty.

The last renters at the Crestwood Apartments have moved out.

Shanna Grant-Jackson continues to worry about her family’s future, and stress continues to worsen because school starts next Monday for her children.

“It makes you feel like (horrible) parent that you can’t have a place for your kids to stay,” said Shanna Grant-Jackson. “School is going to start and I don’t have anywhere for my kids to call home and that sucks.”

Living in Crestwood apartment is what helped her family off the streets.

“Before we moved here we were homeless. Then, too, that’s why we moved here, but we were expecting to stay here for three-plus years but I mean it’s convenient. It’s $600. That’s convenient. No other place would have taken all of us,” said Grant-Jackson.

Her fear is not being able to provide a roof for her children.

“What are we supposed to tell our kids?” she asked. “I have a 10-year-old that understands this, you know what I mean, but like he knows what that means. My other three, they’re young. They don’t know what that means. But it hurts, like what am I going to tell my kids? ‘Time for bed in the freakin’ van?'” said Grant-Jackson.

The company told Local 4 News this happened because the building changed ownership.

Many organizations like the Salvation Army and the Quad Cities Interfaith have been helping many families.