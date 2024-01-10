ImpactLife estimates up to 20% of the 500 blood donations lost due to blood drive cancellations and missed appointments in this week’s snowstorm were in the Quad Cities.

With just a 1.5-day supply of type O-positive red blood cells and a 1-day supply of type O-negative, “we are very concerned about blood inventory levels, especially with more snow and frigid temperatures in the forecast,” ImpactLife spokesman Kirby Winn said Wednesday.

The biggest need for blood donors is for type O-positive and O-negative.

“Patient care never stops, and that means the use of blood remains constant even as we see canceled blood drives and missed appointments due to the snowstorm,” said Amanda Hess, vice president of donor relations and marketing. “We are urging all potential donors who can travel safely to please schedule an appointment and help ensure our ability to meet patient needs for local hospitals and beyond.”

ImpactLife is asking all eligible donors who can travel safely to schedule an appointment give blood and help ensure their ability to meet patient needs for the hospitals they serve. ImpactLife continues to see blood drive cancellations in parts of its four-state service region.

To thank donors who give blood during January’s National Blood Donor Month, ImpactLife is providing all presenting donors a voucher to redeem for the donor’s choice of an electronic gift card, 500 bonus points to use in the Donor Rewards Store, or an equivalent donation to the National Forest Foundation.

ImpactLife had to cancel 15 blood drives and two of those Tuesday were in the greater QC region (DeWitt and Clinton). Others are further west / northwest and in more rural areas outside Ottumwa and up into Wisconsin.

“Beyond the cancellations, another factor is how well blood drives and donor centers perform if they don’t cancel,” Winn said Wednesday. “So, we had four blood drives yesterday in the Quad Cities and they averaged just about 60% of expected donations based on blood drive history.”

As for donor centers, they closed early in Burlington, Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Galesburg, Muscatine, and Ottumwa yesterday. “While we didn’t close early in the Quad Cities, our overall donor center performance (all locations) was just 47% on Tuesday,” Winn added.

The gift card incentives ImpactLife is offering are as follows:

Through Jan. 14

Whole blood procedure – at Mobile drives $20 gift card, $20 donation OR 1,000 points

Whole blood procedure – at Centers $20 gift card, $20 donation OR 1,000 points

Double red procedures; plasma only procedures $25 gift card, $25 donation OR 1,500 points

Platelet procedure (and they’ve given platelets 2+ times previously with ImpactLife) $25 gift card, $25 donation OR 1,500 points

(and they’ve given platelets 2+ times previously with ImpactLife) Platelet procedure (and it’s their first or second attempt to ever give platelets with ImpactLife) $50 gift card, $50 donation OR 3,000 points

(and it’s their first or second attempt to ever give platelets with ImpactLife) FIRST lifetime registration (all types) with ImpactLife $50 gift card, $50 donation OR 3,000 points



Jan. 15-31

Whole blood procedure – at Mobiles: $10 gift card, $10 donation OR 500 points

$10 gift card, $10 donation OR 500 points Whole blood procedure – at Centers $20 gift card, $20 donation OR 1,000 points

Double red procedures; plasma only procedures $25 gift card, $25 donation OR 1,500 points

Platelet procedure (and they’ve given platelets 2+ times previously with ImpactLife) $25 gift card, $25 donation OR 1,500 points

(and they’ve given platelets 2+ times previously with ImpactLife) Platelet procedure (and it’s their first or second attempt to ever give platelets with ImpactLife) $50 gift card, $50 donation OR 3,000 points

(and it’s their first or second attempt to ever give platelets with ImpactLife)

The donation option means the donor is choosing to contribute to the ImpactLife “Good Giving” fund rather than accept an electronic gift card. They add up the value from everyone who chooses that option and make a donation to National Forest Foundation (the “Good Giving” recipient for January), Winn said.

Donors may find a nearby center or mobile blood drive by calling (800) 747-5401, or schedule online at www.bloodcenter.org, or with the ImpactLife mobile app (www.bloodcenter.org/app).